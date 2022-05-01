Thailand Is Now Open With No COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 01, 2022
Travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can visit Thailand without requiring a negative test result or brief hotel quarantine starting Sunday.
Also taking effect May 1, the country has lowered the required amount of health insurance coverage from $20,000 to $10,000. Travelers will provide proof of vaccination and insurance coverage when they register on the Thailand Pass website. Travelers are advised to register at least three to seven days before their scheduled departure to Thailand.
According to the Bangkok Post, the Thailand Pass requirement is expected to expire on June 1.
While unvaccinated children under the age of 18 are permitted to travel to Thailand with vaccinated parents without quarantine, other unvaccinated travelers have two options for visiting the country.
They can either enter under the existing five-day Alternate Quarantine scheme or avoid AQ by uploading a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival to their Thailand Pass application.
Those choosing the former will require a confirmed booking of SHA+ hotel 5-day Alternate Quarantine package and a pre-booked RT-PCR test on arrival if it's not already included in their package.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more information on Thailand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS