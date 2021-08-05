The Bahamas Changes Entry Requirements
The Bahamas has changed requirements for entry into the country and travel between the islands effective on Friday, August 6, with rules that apply to both cruise passengers and travelers arriving by air.
All fully vaccinated travelers and children ages two to 11 years old must test negative for COVID-19 no more than five days prior to arrival. This same rule applies to unvaccinated individuals 12 years and older.
Cruise passengers must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the rules for entry into the island nation. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated cruise passengers must also test negative for COVID-19 within five days of entry into the country.
To travel between the islands in the Bahamas, like Grand Bahama, Nassau, Bimini, Exuma and others, fully vaccinated individuals and children from two to 11 must also test negative within five days of travel. This is the same for unvaccinated individuals age 12 and older.
These rules are for all travelers who apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa beginning Friday, August 6. Those who have already applied and obtained their Bahamas Travel Health Visa will not have to adhere to these new entry requirements.
Cruising returned to the Bahamas in late June, after sixteen months of halted sailings due to the pandemic. Back in May, the islands had allowed vaccinated travelers to enter without having to test negative for COVID-19. It is possible that the restrictions are tightening once again to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant.
