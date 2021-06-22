Last updated: 11:15 AM ET, Tue June 22 2021

The Bahamas Welcomes Back Cruise Industry

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 22, 2021

Adventure of the Seas.
Adventure of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International Media)

Government officials and key business leaders welcomed Royal Caribbean International last week as Adventure of the Seas completed its inaugural homeporting ceremony in Grand Bahama Island, with around 1,000 passengers.

The return of cruising to Grand Bahama Island marks a pivotal moment for the local community following the 16-month hiatus due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. Freeport Harbour will also serve as the newest homeport destination for major provisioning and refueling before the vessel returns to Nassau.

The economy in the Bahamas was heavily impacted by the pandemic, but Grand Bahama’s proximity to South Florida contributes to its position as a popular tourism destination as travel restrictions continue to be lifted.

In addition to Grand Bahama, travelers can enjoy Freeport, which boasts upscale resorts, cultural and historic sites, ecological wonders, culinary explorations, scenic island taxi tours and crystal-clear water excursions.

“We believe this homeporting project will have an immediate impact on the rebound of the Bahamian economy,” Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar said. “We express our collective gratitude towards our partners at Royal Caribbean for the long-standing relationship spanning more than 50 years.”

Adventure of the Seas debuted its seven-night getaways from Nassau on June 12, which feature two back-to-back days at Perfect Day at CocoCay, adventures in Cozumel and a full day on Grand Bahama's white-sand beaches every Saturday throughout the summer.

Bookings for Royal Caribbean’s summer voyages through September 11 are now open.

