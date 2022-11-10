The Best Surfing Beaches in the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes November 10, 2022
The Caribbean has beaches with powerful marine currents that generate perfect waves for surf lovers, professionals, and beginners, who reach these paradises of crystal clear waters and radiant sun all year round.
Here are some beach recommendations from Panama, Aruba and Costa Rica that no surfer can miss on their visit to this beautiful region.
Panama
The Bocas del Toro Islands, located in this Central American country, is an archipelago where the sea conditions allow surfers to enjoy some of the best waves in the Caribbean, mainly between December to March. One example is Playa Dumpers, located in Isla Colón, a favorite destination for international professional surfers. However, it should be noted that this place consists of a tipped reef, shallow, so surfers must be experts to avoid accidents.
Punta Carenero, on the other hand, is a beach with big waves but calm, which makes it perfect for beginner surfers who can practice this sport almost all year round thanks to the excellent weather condition and the sea currents of the area. Furthermore, this site guarantees classic waves with very defined frequencies that can be taken from the beach's shore or some meters offshore, where surfers can reach by boat.
Paunch, in Isla Colón, is one of the most recommended places because its waves move both on the left and the right. Here surfers find all kinds of waves, from the hardest and strongest for professionals who enjoy making turns to the quietest that beginners seek. Another advantage of this place is that surfers can quickly arrive by road.
Aruba
Besides having the best white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, this Caribbean gem is a paradise for expert surfers seeking rough waves at extraordinary places like Wairuri Beach. The waves of this magnificent surf spot work best with offshore wind from east to northeast. The beach break offers left and right spirals, perfect for surfers to enjoy all stages of the tide. However, it is recommended that those who challenge the waves are expert surfers to avoid hitting the rocks.
Another excellent surfing place is Dos Playa in the Arikok National Park. It has two natural caves that visitors can reach on foot and where only expert surfers enjoy strong waves almost all year round in a natural environment almost virgin, which also allows them to relax on the fine white sand after a fun day of sun and surf. Dos Playa is in a bay with large cliffs that make the waves rise in peaks with barrels of waves that rise and fall along the beach. In addition, surfers must consider that this area abounds with rocks, corals, and underwater currents.
Costa Rica
In this small Central American country, the world's most experienced surfers find waves comparable to those on California's beaches. However, in Playa Negra, located in Puerto Viejo, there are the most attractive beaches in the country that no good surfer wants to miss. Strong sea currents, especially from December to March, generate barrel-like waves in reef areas that offer significant challenges even for the most experienced surfers.
Other favorite beaches of national and international surfers are Tamarindo and Avellanas in the province of Guanacaste. These places offer athletes excellent waves throughout the year and, in the case of Playa Tamarindo, are very friendly with inexpert surfers. Also, on these beaches, beginners can go on training camps to learn the techniques of this fun watersport. In Playa Avellanas, on the other hand, only the most renowned and expert surfers enjoy significant and powerful world-class waves.
Another emblematic place to surf in Costa Rica is Playa Grande, which welcomes thousands of weekend visitors to challenge the waves. This friendly place has a soft seabed that guarantees the safety of inexperienced surfers.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on Aruba, Costa Rica, Panama
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS