The Best Vineyards To Visit in Argentina
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes September 04, 2022
The wines of Argentina are among the most appreciated in the world and the tours of the various vineyards that produce them are a great attraction not only because visitors learn the process of making award-winning wines, but also because they have the opportunity to enjoy the extraordinary countryside of this wonderful destination in South America.
The regions that produce the best wines are Mendoza, Salta and Catamarca, La Rioja, San Juan, and Sur Argentino. Here are five important wineries that offer tours to their visitors:
Zuccardi Valle de Uco
This house produces internationally awarded wines. Its winery is the most important in South America and was awarded the best in the world in 2021. The Zuccardi Family, which owns the factory, produces wines with the highest quality standards with the help of agricultural and wine experts. They have a research and development area dedicated to the study of terroir and the variables that affect the quality of the wine. According to the factory owner, the important thing is not to look for perfect wines, but those that express the region where they are made.
Visitors can tour the different spaces of the winery and enjoy the experience of touring the vineyards to discover the characteristics and particularities of the different soils that give identity to these award-winning Argentine wines. Visitors have to book to get a place on the tour and also for product tastings.
Catena Zapata
Founded in 1902 in the province of Mendoza, Bodega Catena Zapata is responsible for the resurgence of the Malbec variety and the discovery of the terroirs of extreme height at the foot of the Andes. Its Adrianna vineyard, located almost 5,000 feet above sea level, is considered the Grand Cru of South America for its exceptional quality wines.
During the visit to this extraordinary winery, tourists can taste three types of wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, and Chardonnay. Tours are conducted by specialized guides in small groups. Is recommended to book a date and time in advance that can be done via the internet.
Colomé
Colome has been producing wines since 1831 and is located in the Calchaquíes Valleys (Salta-Catamarca). It is the oldest in Argentina and is characterized by the conservation of natural resources through environmentally friendly practices in its production processes. Its wines, of the emblematic varieties Malbec and Torrontés, have unique characteristics that make them one of the favorites of connoisseurs.
Visit, with prior reservation, includes tours around the vineyards, enjoying private individual or group tastings, as well as a visit to know the art collection at the James Turrell Museum. Tastings include high-altitude wines that can be accompanied by a lunch in the restaurant to create a complete experience. In addition, the visitor can stay at Estancia Colomé, a boutique hotel located between lavender gardens and vineyards. This place has nine rooms with private balconies to enjoy the magnificent scenery.
Salentein Valle de Uro
This wine producer is located in the heart of the province of Mendoza, a sandy region with a dry climate, hot days, and cool nights. Its production is based on European craft techniques combined with advanced technology.
It has underground stone-floor cellars where its wines are aged in French oak barrels of 225 liters each. It has three tasting rooms located on the same level as the cellars, with stone tables and quarry blocks. Its impressive Sala Primus is unique in Argentina and contains 12 French oak barrels equipped with controlled refrigeration systems where it is made, only with crops where the fruit is of exceptional quality.
Tourists can book to enjoy the experience of their wines with guided group tours including vineyards, production areas, underground cava, and tasting of four wines from the cellar. Visitors can also book at the Espacio Salentein restaurant and enjoy its different menus.
El Enemigo
This winery, located in Maipú, Mendoza, was created to rescue some of the forgotten traditional techniques of Argentine wine growing. The visitor can tour the underground cellars where the barrels are housed, and in addition to tasting the wines have the opportunity to enjoy unique gastronomy, with family recipes made with organic products from their garden. All this in an environment surrounded by original paintings and sculptures.
Visitors can tour some vineyards and halls that make up the front courtyard of the winery that is created based on the Divine Comedy of Dante, so tourists can tour Infierno, which is the barrel cellar with its different levels until they reach Paradise, which is the Restaurant of Casa Vigil that offers an excellent lunch of four steps paired with award-winning wines.
Sponsored Content
-
Luxury All Inclusive Labor Day SalePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Argentina
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS