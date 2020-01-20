The Other Vegas: 48 Hours of Food, Drinks and Fun
Las Vegas is glitter, casinos, alcohol and all things larger than life—until it’s not anymore. While the glitz and glamour is fun, don’t get us wrong, sometimes you want a different kind of Vegas experience. And guess what—it actually exists.
There’s so much more to Vegas than meets the eye and a weekend trip to Sin City can be whatever you make it. Experience a really cool side that includes new drink and dining options and then get outside for some fresh desert air and art installations—like the wondrous Seven Magic Mountains by Ugo Rondinone, not far from the hustle and bustle of the busy Strip.
Park MGM
L.A. Chef Roy Choi's latest masterpiece, Best Friend, is a laid back, old school eatery inside the Park MGM that combines comfort and Korean-Mexican fusion for a tight menu where, no matter what you order, you won’t go wrong.
Get some souvenirs here, take lots of pictures and immerse yourself in the hip hop vibe. You might even see the legendary chef himself if you get lucky. Choi is known to spend a lot of time in his restaurants perfecting the look, feel and, of course, the food.
Try a kimchi fried rice bowl or the KBBQ garlic chicken. For dessert, the strawberry cheesecake or date cake. Cocktails are delightfully simple here. No matter the spirit, if it comes mixed with fresh watermelon juice, mint leaves and a spicy salted rim, you won’t be able to drink just one.
Just next door to Best Friend is Bricia Lopez’s Mama Rabbit. This brightly-colored mezcal and tequila bar is an ode to Mayahuel, the goddess of agave and tequila, said to have been the mother of 400 rabbits who fed off of tequila and mezcal in Mexico.
Lopez bows down to her with a menu of 400+ tequila and mezcal offerings, as well as a few Oaxacan food items like mole and tacos. Drinks can be ordered single or by the pitcher here and, not to worry, there are some agave-less cocktails for those who aren’t fans of tequila. The Flora y Fauna is a refreshing tequila classic with cucumber, aloe and rosewater. Gusano’s Delight—mezcal, avocado, cilantro and worm salt—is made for those who are a little more adventurous with their drinks.
Why leave the Park MGM when there are even more spectacular dining options to choose from? Eataly, the upscale food hall founded in Italy in 2004, has locations all over the country including New York, Chicago and L.A., and now it’s made its way to Vegas, too. This is the perfect place to stop when you’re not quite sure what you’re craving or when you want a light snack or meal to hold you over. Grab a pizza or a charcuterie board, a couple of glasses of Italian red and a perch at a counter, any counter, while you nibble away at your heart’s content.
If it’s a heartier meal you have in mind, the chic and dimly-lit NoMad Restaurant has got you covered with its French-inspired modern cuisine—think caviar, bread and butter, savory steaks and more butter. If you’ve never tried a Baked Alaska (or even if you have), order it for dessert. This ice cream dish topped with meringue is quite the production as it’s set on fire right before your eyes, before it’s sweetness hits your mouth and belly.
The Cosmopolitan
Besides its one-of-a-kind Chandelier Bar, made up of two million beaded crystals and encompassing three levels directly in the middle of the hotel, the Cosmo is a mishmash of imports from all over the country. Visit Eggslut, if you’re craving that DTLA egg sandwich, but time your meal accordingly since lines can get pretty long, wrapping around the second story egg-centric kiosk.
Then there’s District Donuts. This New Orleans donut shop can be found on Level 2 of the Cosmo and concocts superb coffee, sliders and donut sandwiches. Start your day with a sugary Vietnamese coffee and an oozy Croque Madame. Donuts are served all day here, while lunch items are available to order after 11 am.
Last but definitely not least here, you mustn’t miss New York’s Milk Bar. Chef Christina Tosi has brought her bakery and her talents to Sin City and you won’t be able to leave without grabbing a tin of Compost Cookies and/or a cup of soft serve. Whatever you opt for, don’t forget to add Cornflake Crunch or sprinkles.
Bellagio Hotel & Casino
Take the free sky tram from Park MGM to Bellagio and go for the best brunch in Vegas at Sadelle’s Cafe, which is open daily from 6 am to midnight. Be sure to make a reservation as lines at the cafe overlooking the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens can get very long.
The Sadelle’s Tower, with lox, bagel, tomato, cucumber and capers, is a sight to see and best shared with friends. Additionally, the Grapefruit Cocktail an absolute must. At Bellagio, you’ll also find PRIME Steakhouse, Spago, Le Cirque and Michael Mina restaurants. Buy tickets and peruse the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art after your meal; this is a great way to walk off the food in preparation for your next dine.
Downtown Vegas/Container Park
Hop in a Lyft or Uber and head to Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas as a last hurrah before the airport. At Container Park you’ll find Oak and Ivy—a cute bar with barrel-aged craft and specialty cocktails that specializes in whiskey drinks. A sazerac before noon is 100 percent appropriate when you’re in Vegas, so enjoy.
La Monja Cantina is a bright and airy Mexican spot that uses locally-sourced products and freshly made tortillas. With the largest mezcal list in DTLV, La Monja specializes in smoky cocktails, micheladas and margaritas.
