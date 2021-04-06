The State of Baja California Rebrands Itself Amid Phased Reopening
The state of Baja California has rebranded itself with an official return to the name Baja California, a new website, logo and video campaign amid its phased reopening.
The state’s name was changed in the 1970s to Baja California Norte as a way in which to differentiate it from the southern state of Baja California Sur.
Although it returned to the name Baja California in 1979, “tourism efforts continued to fall under the moniker of Baja Norte,” tourism officials said. “The rebrand allows the state to finally move back to its true name.”
In the coming weeks, the Mexican state is expected to enter the green phase of its reopening, with the return of normal daily activities, tourism officials said.
Baja California includes the capital city of Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe, Rosarito, San Quintin and Tecate.
The new video campaign, called The Road Awaits, was designed to focus on the “beauty of Baja and its experiences – from off-roading across wide open deserts to biking though lush forests and surfing blue waters along the coast,” and is set to the backdrop of the Baja California symphony orchestra, tourism officials explained.
“Following one of the most difficult years for our tourism and hospitality industry, we are encouraged to be moving one step closer toward welcoming visitors,” said Baja California Secretary of Tourism and Sustainable Economic Development Mario Escobedo Carignan.
“Our new brand look and video campaign work together to share our deep love of Baja California’s vibrant culture, people and experiences. We cannot wait to welcome international travelers back to explore our home, but until then, we hope people are inspired to continue dreaming of Baja and begin planning for better days ahead and visits to our beautiful state.”
