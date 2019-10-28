The State of Yucatán Presents New Tourist Attractions and Upcoming Events
Thanks to initiatives carried out jointly by the state Ministry of Tourism Development (SEFOTUR) and the private tourism sector in the year following Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s inauguration, the State of Yucatán (in contrast to the majority of Mexico’s other states) continues to see a double-digit rise in monthly tourist arrivals.
Still, the state isn’t about to ease up on its efforts to generate new attractions and experiences to appeal to even more domestic and international travelers.
Approximately a 30-minute drive from the state capital of Mérida, the Port of Progreso recently presented a host of new watersport activities in which all tourists may partake. With over 100 boats, visitor experiences on offer include tours sailing the Caribbean Sea along the Yucatecan coast, with offshore fishing, snorkeling or even yacht parties available for booking. Tours are available in both Spanish and English, and include the use of life jackets and safety equipment, and sometimes provide onboard snacks.
Other fresh attractions include flyboards and jet-skis, which may be rented beachside at Progreso in increments of fifteen to 30 minutes for flyboards and up to an hour for jet-skis. Guests can also take theoretical and practical kiteboarding lessons on Progreso Beach.
The El Corchito or Chuburná Reserves host kayaking and paddle-boarding excursions lasting between four and five hours, and which (depending upon the route) provide delicious ceviche snacks. Thanks to the warm and tranquil waters off the Yucatán coast, these aquatic activities can be enjoyed year-round.
In the city of Mérida itself, tourism transport company Grupo Movility ADO, in partnership with SEFOTUR, recently introduced two new bus tours. ‘TuriCervecero’ takes visitors to three of the city’s most iconic canteens, highlighting the best of Yucatecan craft beer. ‘Turibus de los Sabores’ exalts Yucatecan regional cuisine by introducing tourists to the unique flavors, colors and quality of its culinary traditions. In addition to sampling local dishes, such as salbutes, papadzules and panuchos, tour-goers will taste traditional beverages like ramón and lime water with chaya.
SEFOTUR’s promotional activities at various national and international events are expected to yield a significant increase in visitor arrivals during 2019’s final quarter. Yucatán is currently hosting thousands of guests attending the Anima Festival, which runs from October 24 through November 12, 2019. Then, from November 8 through December 1, the long-awaited Xmatkuil Fair 2019 will appeal to tourists with shows and attractions, followed by the International Trova Festival, which takes place during the first weekend in December.
