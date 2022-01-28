These Countries Are Requiring Travelers To Have COVID-19 Booster Vaccines
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 28, 2022
Remember when we thought getting two COVID-19 jabs would render us safe and free to travel the world again? Not so, it seems. As the pandemic wears on and the virus mutates in ways no one could predict, the situation calls for more.
At least, that seems to be the belief among several foreign countries that have in recent weeks begun requiring international visitors to show proof of a booster shot in addition to their original COVID-19 vaccine series. Travelers with upcoming plans may find that the definition of “fully vaccinated” has suddenly been altered.
According to Frommer’s, recent studies increasingly show that booster jabs result in robust immunity and strengthen a person’s protection against getting severely ill if they contract COVID-19. In fact, new research conducted in the United Kingdom (U.K.) found that boosters reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus by 95 percent in people ages 50 and older.
In the face of such evidence, health authorities around the world are revising their entry policies to include vaccine booster requirements.
The European Commission, the European Union's (E.U.) executive branch, made revisions to the E.U. Digital COVID Certificate—a pass linked to proof that the holder has completed an approved vaccine series. It declared that these certificates are now good for nine months, or precisely 270 days, unless their validity is renewed through the addition of a booster vaccine.
While the E.U. Digital COVID Certificate is mainly for the purposes of travel within the E.U. bloc, it’s safe to assume that other parts of the world will follow suit. And, many European nations are already updating their own policies to reflect the Commission’s changes.
Below are some countries where your first round of COVID-19 vaccines may no longer be enough:
Austria – Previously, vaccine certificates were considered valid for 12 months, but Austrian authorities changed the regulations in early December. Now, your proof of two-dose vaccination is valid for only nine months from the final injection in the series, but it can be renewed if you’ve gotten a booster. Officials also decided that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine won’t be recognized unless the individual has also received a booster jab.
Croatia – Croatia considers visitors’ initial two-dose vaccine series expired if more than 365 days had passed since their completion. Booster information has not been specified.
France – Travelers will be required to have received a booster dose if it’s been four months or more since the they completed their original vaccine series. The rule goes into effect on February 15.
Greece – Starting in February, Greece will only grant entry to travelers whose final dose of a vaccination schedule was given within the last seven months, unless they’ve also received a booster injection.
Iceland – Iceland will only admit travelers who completed their original vaccine series within the last nine months, unless they’ve also received a booster.
Israel – Travelers to Israel must have received their final dose of their original vaccine series no more than 180 days (roughly six months) prior, unless they’ve been boostered.
The Netherlands – From February 2, Americans will be able to visit the Netherlands quarantine-free, provided they have previously been vaccinated and have received a booster. Those who’ve only completed an initial vaccine series will have to quarantine for 10 days.
Spain – Without a booster, travelers’ original vaccinations are only considered valid up to 270 days (nine months) from the final injection in the series.
