This Quaint Mexican Village Has Reclaimed Its ‘Magic’ Standing
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Laurie Baratti October 24, 2020
The tiny village of Mexcaltitán, located in Mexico’s Pacific coastal region of Riviera Nayarit, has just regained its status as one of the country’s Pueblos Mágicos, or “Magic Towns”. An initiative by Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism, the Pueblos Mágicos designation recognizes intriguing areas around the country that demonstrate a well-preserved historical and cultural heritage, which can include everything from local customs to architecture.
Many of these smaller, historic towns have seen their populations defect to large cities in recent years, so the Pueblos Mágicos initiative was developed to help highlight these hidden cultural treasures in hopes of attracting tourism to support their local economies. Mexico now has 122 Magic Towns listed in the registry, each of which holds historical remnants ranging from the pre-Hispanic period to the colonial era and up through the Mexican Revolution.
Mexcaltitán, situated on a small island that’s reachable by taking a 15-minute boat ride across a lagoon in Riviera Nayarit, was originally designated a Magic Town in 2001 but lost the title in 2009 due to, "lack of infrastructure investment by the state government," Richard Zarkin, public relations manager for the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, told CNN Travel.
Now, following an investment of almost 35 million Mexican pesos made by federal and state authorities, Mexcaltitán has again been elevated to the celebrated "magical" status. You’ll find no cars on the island, which is just under 400 meters (1,312 feet) at its widest point.
Zarkin said, "This beautiful island is known for its charming calmness, its preserved architecture made up of a mosaic of picturesque houses with tile roofs, and its preserved regional culture, ethnic customs, and its unique Nayarit dishes, all of which are a true representation of the cultural wealth in its home state, Riviera Nayarit," he said.
"The small island that can be crossed by foot in one day is especially charming during the rainy season as its streets completely flood, making it possible to travel through them by boat, thus earning it the nickname 'The Mexican Venice'," said Zarkin. While there may be many canals crisscrossing the town when water levels are high that can be navigated by canoe, raised sidewalks also allow pedestrians to continue about their business on foot.
Mexcaltitán boasts uniquely deep roots in Aztec history, with many historians hypothesizing that the island was the birthplace of modern-day Mexico.
The Riviera Nayarit CVB has written that ancient Mexicans first set out from this spot to discover what would be the site of Tenochitlán and built the Aztec capital that would eventually become Mexico City. Mexcaltitán’s layout, with its concentric, narrow streets and built-in ability to function under raised water levels, would actually serve as a blueprint for the first construction of Tenochtitlán.
