Tips to Help You Experience Malta With Ease
Destination & Tourism Nicholas Karlefors-Murphy August 24, 2019
The sun begins to disappear below the horizon off the coast of Malta. Waves crash against the shore and slowly disappear into the night. Yellow glistening lanterns reflect off sand splashed walls expressing only the quiet beauty of Saint Julien's Bay.
This is Malta—one of my favorite destinations in all of Europe.
The history of this ancient country runs deep, notably in regards to the importance the islands played during World War II. During your next visit, take the time to try one of the traditional Maltese dishes of rabbit—either cooked in the oven or laid over with pasta—which later became popular after the war.
If you're an avid traveler, you know many tourist attractions can be very overrated. In the case of Malta, this could not be farther from the truth. Be sure to experience the Silent City (Mdina), the capital Valetta, The Hal Saflieni Hypogeum (underground city) and the blue lagoon of Comino. All four attractions will give you a mix of adventure, from cliff jumping into crystal blue waters to soaking up thousands of years of history and customs in the cities.
A note of importance—be sure to get your tickets for the underground tunnels and city in advance because less than 100 people are permitted a day.
Transportation (The Bolt App)
If you're looking for the best quality per dollar, I highly suggest using the bolt app when heading from the airport to your accommodations. The bus will be the cheapest method, but make sure to use the express lines or else they do take an extra amount of time.
Accommodations
There's a range of accommodations throughout the country, whether you're staying on Gozo or on the main island of Malta. In St. Juliens, there's a great hostel with a rooftop bar, Marco Polo Hostel, that is perfect for budget-friendly travelers. If you're traveling solo, this is a great place to meet and mingle with others visiting the destination. I highly recommend staying here as it's at the heart of everything and not cluttered with an abundant amount of tourists.
The Party Scene
On a Friday night, St. Juliens is electrifying—there is no way not to immerse yourself within the madness. Paceville is a strip of bars and clubs with more energy than any college party. For any extroverts, or maybe even grooms-to-be, looking to have the night of your life, you will not be disappointed here. In addition, Café del Mar is another great spot overlooking the breathtaking coast.
Dinner
While the waves crash along the beach of St. Julien’s Bay, you'll find an incredible, small restaurant across the street called Bianco's. Order their mix seafood and black pasta as it is some of the best seafood I have tasted in Europe. Wash it down with some white wine and the mood is set. After your meal, as the sun sets, make your way towards the bay on your left side and enjoy a cocktail at the local bars/restaurants along the bay.
