Tourism Ireland CEO Pens Update to Travel Industry
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 23, 2020
In an open letter to the travel industry, Tourism Ireland CEO, Niall Gibbons, penned an update to how Ireland plans to reopen.
“As the tourism industry across the island of Ireland gets ready to reopen, we very much look forward to welcoming media guests back when the time is right,” Gibbons writes. “Guidelines for reopening have been issued, and continue to be updated, that will facilitate the reopening of tourism businesses from June 29th in Ireland and July 3rd in Northern Ireland. If there are any movements in these dates we will of course let you know.”
Gibbons noted that health and safety are a top priority for tourism companies getting back to business and social distancing measures will be in place. However, there are still restrictions in place for visitors.
“There are still quarantine restrictions in place in both Ireland and Northern Ireland but these are under constant review,” noted Gibbons. “While the tourism industry is very hard at work getting ready to welcome overseas visitors back to our shores, the quarantine restrictions mean it will be a while longer before we get to extend that welcome in person. We will update you on any developments as they take place.”
