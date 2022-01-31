Tourism Officials Streamlining International Entry Process at Cancun Airport
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 31, 2022
The newly appointed Tourism Secretary of Quintana Roo said the local government is working on strategies to improve the entry process for international travelers arriving at Cancun International Airport.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Tourism Secretary Bernardo Cueto Riestra said state officials are working with airport operators to improve processing times for foreign tourists entering the country.
Along with the Cancun airport’s managing company ASUR, Cueto Riestra said the tourism agency is getting more involved with immigration, customs and security authorities. Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Director Jimena Escobedo Juarez also committed to the streamlining of immigration processes.
“We make a lot of effort to attract visitors, and that is why once they are here, it is our priority to make them feel good from the moment they arrive at the airport with prompt attention,” Cueto Riestra told the Riviera Maya News.
“We must work hard to streamline migration processes,” Cueto Riestra continued. “We are going to support each other with assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to advance these processes and other airport operation issues. What is intended is to avoid the bottlenecks with the arrival of tourists.”
Quintana Roo has also recently stepped-up security in multiple destinations. Mexican officials have been sent to the state to monitor hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and other tourist areas to help slow the infection rate of COVID-19.
A recent surge of criminal activity in popular tourist destinations—including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum—not only resulted in an increased security presence, but also forced the U.S. Embassy and Consulate for Mexico to remind travelers to “exercise increased caution when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo.”
