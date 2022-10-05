Tours to Discover the Reptiles of Yucatan, Mexico
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes October 05, 2022
The Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico is world-famous for its Mayan ruins, but it is also home to more than 180 species of amphibians and reptiles such as lizards, crocodiles, snakes, iguanas, and geckos, among many others.
To understand the natural habitat of these amazing animals, the region has tours, guided by specialists, so that its visitors have the opportunity to live a close experience with lots of fabulous specimens.
For lovers of photography, this is a unique adventure because they have the opportunity to spot crocodiles in the lakes of the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to visiting the Cave of the Hanging Snakes, in the Mayan community of Kantemó, and seeing how many vipers feed on bats.
Sightseeing tours of the site are conducted by members of local communities who lead visitors to the cave to wait for the snakes to catch some of the thousands of bats that inhabit the cavern.
In addition to these reptiles, the Yucatan Peninsula is inhabited by loggerheads and green turtles that can be observed between the months of June and November while snorkeling in the town of Akumal, located in the Riviera Maya. Other reptile species that can be seen in this lush region of Mexico are American and Moreletti crocodiles, which are found in shallow waters and hidden in vegetation. Therefore, it's important to visit the site with the help of experienced guides.
Other reptiles very abundant in the region are the striped iguana and the thorny iguana, in addition to the brown basilisk, the green lizard, and the green lizard of hull.
It is worth noting that in the Yucatan Peninsula there are tour operators that offer scientific information so that visitors can learn more about the characteristics of the rich biodiversity of this fabulous rainforest, considered the most important in the continent, after the Amazon.
