Travelers Guide to Visiting Athens Georgia
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman July 06, 2022
The Classic City - for those that attended The University of Georgia, it can feel like a homecoming each time they visit.
But Athens, Georgia is so much more than just a college town.
It’s perfect for families, foodies, music enthusiasts, football lovers and yes, college student students alike.
Where to Stay in Athens, Georgia
Athens has all your typical chain hotels - Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo, Marriott. But for more of an in-town vibe, check out ATH|BNB: The Rushmore. This former fraternity house has been converted into a sleek modern bed and breakfast with 12 unique suites all in the heart of Five Points.
For those looking for something in the downtown area, check out Graduate Athens. With well-appointed rooms, its own music venue and an on-site restaurant, you’ll have everything you need without even requiring to use your car.
Where to Eat and Drink in Athens, Georgia
The main problem visitors are sure to have is deciding on where to eat. With a plethora of choices in a whole array of styles, it’s hard to fit in all the favorites in just a weekend.
For breakfast and brunch, Mama’s Boy and Big City Bread Cafe never disappoint. White Tiger Athens serves up a delicious lunch menu with BBQ plates, vegetarian options and one of the best salmon sandwiches. And you can always find a hearty meal - with arguably the best burgers in town - at The Royal Peasant Pub.
If you’re looking for something eclectic try Viva! Argentina Cuisine or Cali n Tito’s. Both offer Latin-inspired cuisine that will leave you daydreaming about the Argentine Cheese Steak (Viva! Argentina Cuisine), Steak Cubano (Cali n Tito’s) or Fish Tacos (Cali n Tito’s). Plus the one-of-a-kind decor at Cali n Tito’s just adds to the restaurant’s quirky flair.
Of course, no trip to Athens is completed without experiencing the many wonders of downtown. It is here you will find the most bars per square mile in the United States. The downtown scene is lively during the day and at night - it’s something every visitor to Athens needs to experience.
For those looking for a spot to eat in the downtown area, you can’t go wrong with The Place, Trappezze Pub, World Famous or Last Resort Grill. Each offers unique menus that feature delicious dishes you’ll be talking about long after your trip.
Things to Do in Athens, Georgia
If you feel like you need to walk off some of your meal, you’ll find a plethora of shops to explore in the downtown area.
Also, we recommend you check out the serene State Botanical Garden of Georgia. With its very own Children’s Garden, International Garden, indoor area and more it’s easy to spend an entire afternoon walking these beautiful grounds. For those traveling with children, be sure to make time to stp by Bear Hollow Zoo. This free zoo is filled with non-releasable animals that are native to the Southeast. It’s a great way to see and learn about local wildlife up close in an uncrowded environment.
Relatively new is the Athens Beer Trail linking all the local favorites for craft beer. You can even receive a complimentary mug after stopping by six of the featured locations, getting your field guide stamped and turning it into the Historic Athens Welcome Center. Music lovers out there will want to catch a show at the Georgia Theatre or the 40 Watt Club.
Looking for additional entertainment? Check out the calendar of events for a full list of festivals, shows and specialty happenings around town. And for those traveling to Athens, Georgia in the near future, check out Athens Restaurant Week (July 11-17, 2022) for great deals on food and drinks at favorite restaurants around town.
