From Frat House to Bed and Breakfast - ATH|BNB: The Rushmore Delivers Upscale Charm in Popular College Town
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman September 27, 2021
There’s something special about Athens, Georgia, also known as "The Classic City" and consistently rated one of the top college towns in the nation.
It’s a hum of liveliness that starts as soon as you get out of your car. A true college town, there’s plenty of entertainment, delectable restaurants and festive tailgating for home college football games.
But just because you’re staying in a college town, doesn’t mean you necessarily want to stay in college-like lodging or a tiny hotel room. ATH|BNB: The Rushmore offers a welcome reprieve with modern Southern sophistication in each well-appointed suite.
Originally built in 1918, the house is part of the historical homes in Athens. But those familiar with the city over the last decade or so know it as ‘that old fraternity house’. After over a year and a half of renovations, ATH|BNB: The Rushmore revitalized the building and welcomed its first guests to rave reviews at the end of this summer.
Co-Owners Candice and Cameron Treadway, local residents and University of Georgia alumni, wanted to transform the property to create a haven couples wanted to continuously return to in their favorite college town.
“With ATH|BNB, Cameron and I have defined our own style of hospitality. We put our heart and soul into transforming this historic Georgia home into a meticulously restored, beautiful retreat. We want our guests to have a one-of-a-kind experience, surrounded by vibrant ambiance and detailed, unique spaces,” Candice said.
While the renovations left all of the home’s old grace, updated amenities and a refined interior design elevated the property. The original hardwood floors remain as does the exterior brick, but guests can rest easy knowing this property has shed its past image of a fraternity house thanks to all the new modern touches.
There are currently 12 individually decorated guest rooms in the bed and breakfast - but eventually, the property will offer visitors a choice of 14 rooms.
Each room is named after a town in Georgia, has its own oversized en-suite bathroom, mini-fridge and unique charm. The majority of rooms come with a king-size bed while a few have queen-size beds and are priced proportionally. There are three different gathering spaces for guests to enjoy meals, watch college football or just relax.
Breakfast is catered by local The Cafe on Lumpkin who also provides an Afternoon Tea service. For wedding parties, the option for additional catering services is available. Mineral water and macaroons are also provided complimentary.
Within walking distance is Athens’ coveted Five Points neighborhood that has seen a revitalization of new restaurants and shopping over the last few years. ATH|BNB: The Rushmore marks the first non-Airbnb lodging accommodations in the area in decades. The Treadways, who are real estate agents by day, initially thought about making it an Airbnb but instead opted to invest and develop a truly unique property. They went from showing the house to buying it.
Cameron noted that the biggest challenge in turning a former frat house into a bed and breakfast was the timing of it all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That, plus everything that comes with renovating a historic home, led to an 18-month long project.
Despite delays, the Treadways were thrilled to be opening up right in time for the college football season. The Georgia Bulldogs football team draws over a hundred thousand fans into the city of Athens on game days.
With pent-up demand driving a surge in domestic travel, those wanting to visit the popular college town now have an upscale bed and breakfast in a thriving area.
Plus, the house is within easy walking distance to all of the university's popular sporting venues - the football stadium, the baseball field, the track and field stadium, and the arena that holds men’s and women’s basketball games as well as women’s gymnastics.
The owners are considering future tailgating packages for guests and even a special getaway package for those who are traveling to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
