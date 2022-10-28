US Virgin Islands Launches New Branding and Marketing Campaign
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 28, 2022
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism will launch a bold new promotional campaign this autumn, featuring new branding and orbiting a distinctive catchphrase, which is set to include a social media blitz and a redesign of its official tourism website.
The U.S. Territory’s new publicity push will align across the board with the brand’s fresh tagline: “Naturally in Rhythm”, which aims to appeal to travelers in search of an authentic, cultural experience, rather focusing on more traditional notions about tourism.
Along with the relaunch of its tourism website, USVI’s new campaign will include print advertisements, out-of-home advertising, in-person pop-up events, online giveaways and a social media influencer program. It also includes a newly produced 30-second video that brings the new branding concept to life through immersive imagery and music that invokes the five senses that travelers would use to explore the islands for themselves.
“Our new campaign seeks to continue to fuel our exponential growth as we emerge beyond the pandemic,” USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said in a statement. “Proportionally, we are a leader in tourism recovery both globally and in the Caribbean. We want to remind visitors that they can come again to escape the stresses of city lifestyles and to invite newcomers to imagine tasting our unique cuisine, laying on our powdery beaches, swimming in our pristine waters, and exploring our historic cobblestone streets and protected national parks. Our new branding and tagline, ‘Naturally in Rhythm”, is an invitation to travelers searching for authenticity to come and connect with our people and land.”
The USVI Department of Tourism department described its new marketing campaign as, “National Geographic meets Vibe with a bit of Glamour thrown in.” With a focus on cultural travel, it spotlights the true stars of the islands: their people. Each of the territory’s three main islands, St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas, features its own unique personality and way of life.
The newly revamped USVI tourism website now boasts a more comprehensive trip-planning capability that highlights lodging, retail and dining options, as well as tours and other attractions that cater to the destination’s visitors. With enhanced functionality and more dynamic content, the site also features new imagery that’s both captivating and completely authentic to the islands.
“Our tourism marketing campaign is designed to inspire visitors to fall “naturally in rhythm” with the three islands’ diverse cultures and natural wonders,” Boschulte said. “It speaks to travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean experience comprising food, heritage, culture and nature without having to leave U.S. soil,” he continued. “Vacationers already know our islands for their unadorned beauty, temperate weather, unparalleled beaches and turquoise waters. But we want to tap more into our most precious resources – our people and culture.”
