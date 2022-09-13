VISIT FLORIDA Debuts Three New 'Limitless Florida' Videos for Accessible Travel
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 13, 2022
VISIT FLORIDA, the official destination marketing organization for the state of Florida, has created three new episodes of its accessible travel in Florida series, “Limitless Florida,” available to watch now on YouTube and on the website’s Accessibility Hub.
Originally created in 2021, the “Limitless Florida” series was created with six videos showcasing how residents with disabilities live and enjoy Florida’s many attractions. The campaign was created to show how travelers of any ability can enjoy visiting Florida and to provide helpful videos to go along with the DMO’s Accessibility Hub, which features travel guides for travelers with different abilities.
The three new episodes focus on three different families with very different experiences. One episode features the Santiago-Rosado family and their daughter, Zoey. Having moved from Puerto Rico to Florida to provide a better life for their daughter, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, the family enjoys blueberry picking at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, Florida.
In another episode, the Hartman family’s five-year-old son, Hunter, finds a perfect place for him to be himself: Dinosaur World, a Florida Certified Autism Center.
The LeFors family in St. Augustine enjoys outdoor activities together at Princess Place Reserve in the third episode, communicating while diving, kayaking and biking using American Sign Language. Five of the eight members of their family are Deaf.
“We are proud to expand this series to showcase the many wonders of Florida and how they can be enjoyed by visitors of all abilities,” said VISIT FLORIDA Chief Marketing Officer Staci Mellman. “We are on a mission to become the top destination for accessible travel in the world and this series helps us tell Florida’s story of being a warm and welcoming destination for all travelers.”
