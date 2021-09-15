Visit Greater Palm Springs Celebrates Travel Professionals Appreciation Month
Destination & Tourism September 15, 2021
Visit Greater Palm Springs invites travel professionals to become an “Agent of Chill” during the 9th annual Travel Professionals Appreciation Month, October 1-31, 2021. The title of Agent of Chill is bestowed upon all travel professionals who visit Greater Palm Springs and learn to practice its “chillosophy," which is shared by the destination’s nine resort cities and by each and every guest.
“With our Safer Together, Greater Together Pledge, we are ready to welcome travel professionals to Greater Palm Springs,” said Gary Orfield, Director of Tourism Development for Visit Greater Palm Springs. “We invite our travel professional partners to come out and experience firsthand why their clients should “chill” in Greater Palm Springs.”
New this year, visiting travel professionals have the chance to win a prize. The Greater Palm Springs Agents of Chill Giveaway features a Greater Palm Springs gift bag. To enter travel professionals are encouraged to post their best in-destination selfie or photo on Instagram with #GPSagentsofchill and tag @visitgreaterps during the month of October. One lucky winner will be drawn each week throughout the month.
Travel Professionals Appreciation Month also features several offers, including:
—Accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs at $89/night, available from October 1-31, 2021.
—35 percent off best available rate at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells.
—50 percent off private San Andreas Fault Jeep Tour with Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tours & Events.
Visit the Agents of Chill website for more information.
