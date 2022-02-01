What Destinations Are Black Travelers Targeting in 2022?
Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 01, 2022
Where will Black travelers choose to vacation in 2022?
Like all U.S. consumers, African Americans have a diverse array of international travel options from which to select, even as changing post-COVID outbreak protocols and entry guidelines have impacted travel to many locales.
Like other ethnic or cultural groups, pandemic-weary Black vacationers are seeking leisure escapes to beautiful natural environments to sample world-class cuisine and interact with new and different cultures in 2022.
Nevertheless, Black travelers carry a collective experience with discriminatory environments, even in vacation scenarios. Their resulting wariness regarding what for others are mainstream travel options frequently influence their choices, say Black travel professionals. A sense of trust and welcome, these advisors say, are key vacation factors for Black travelers.
Black consumers are expected to range far and wide in 2022. Black travelers purchased $109.4 billion on travel in pre-pandemic 2019 according to MMGY Global’s Shifflet Travel Performance/Monitor survey of 4,800 Black leisure travelers.
We spoke with a handful of top Black travel advisors to hear their thoughts on destinations Black travelers are targeting in 2022 and the factors that influence their choices.
Nadia Sparkle Henry
Agency: Travel with Sparkle
Website: www.travelwithsparkle.com
Social media: TravelwithSparkle on Instagram
TP: What destinations are your Black clientele is targeting in 2022 and why?
NH: Dubai is big for my clients. I had a Dubai trip that I moved from October of 2020 to May 2021 because of the pandemic. I had done a 2020 Dubai Tourist Board fam and after I came back I explained to my clients, “I think it’s safe for you to go. This is how it is and these are the protocols.” They still wanted to go.
Dubai is just one of those places that is like the Las Vegas of the Middle East. People go there to have fun, and there are special events themed for Black people there. The destination attracts so many Black people, who feel like they’re welcomed.
Culturally, Ghana is still it for our Black people. Dubai attracts Black travelers all year around, but a lot of people specifically want to go to Ghana during the Christmas/New Year’s period for the Afrochella music festival and afterward to learn about the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
TP: Do you believe Black leisure travelers share common characteristics?
NH: In general, I feel that we travel differently than Caucasians. When we go away, we love to go as a group. We love to celebrate milestones, whether it's a 40th birthday or 50th anniversary. Not to say that they don't celebrate. I mean, Caucasians do too. But I think for us it's a culture thing extending back to slavery where we had to find things to make us happy, like each other’s company. It’s like line dancing or siting down to play spades. It’s not like they don’t do it but it’s just different with our culture.
Belvin Baldwin II
Agency: Showtime Travel (www.Showtimetravel.com)
Social media: Luxury.travel.by.Belvin on Instagram
Podcast: “You Deserve a Luxury Vacation”
TP: What destinations are your Black clientele is targeting in 2022 and why?
BB: Ghana is the destination with cultural significance I’m suggesting for Black clientele in 2022. A large portion of Black Americans have not visited West Africa and some may have preconceived notions that simply are not true. I’ve visited many countries and studied their culture and history, but it felt amazing to learn my own. Ghana provides a sense of self and a history that goes beyond slavery.
[Ghana] embodies a culture that makes Black Americans feel at home even though they are thousands of miles away. During my recent visit, I experienced food, culture, history and a strong perspective on why many Black Americans are not only visiting, but buying property to live there.
TP: Are there other destinations your Black clientele is interested in visiting in 2022?
BB: The Greek Isles are priority for many of my Black clients. They want to enjoy spectacular views, layout on their distinct beaches and enjoy the private pool villas overlooking the sea. In Saint Lucia, they want to experience the Black Caribbean Culture, the return of the jazz festival [and] gaze at spectacular views of the Pitons and enjoy those “Frish-Fry” Fridays.
Brenda O’Neale
Agency: With This Ring Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Travel (www.withthisringdwh.com)
TP: What destinations are your Black clientele is targeting in 2022 and why?
BO: Our clients are expressing interest in Costa Rica, Antigua, Colombia and Belize, where they are finding deep-rooted cultures they are eager to experience and learn about. Black culture is acknowledged and celebrated in these destinations. We are working with local tour companies to craft those local and cultural experiences for our clients.
Connecting with their African roots is important to clients in 2022. I just returned from Morocco and found it to be a rich and engaging experience. I was amazed that the residents identify as African. They have such rich cultural history, and the country is very diverse, from the Blue City to Efran to Rabat.
Felecia Fencl
Agency: First Choice Travel Group LLC
Website: www.firstchoicetravelgroup.com
Social media: MahoganyTravels on Instagram
TP: What destinations are your Black clientele is targeting in 2022 and why?
FF: I am suggesting my clients visit those domestic locations that have played a role in shaping our Black culture. This year I’m recommending a trip to Martha's Vineyard for the African American Film Festival happening in August. While there, spending some time at The Inkwell (Town Beach), which is a staple in Black History, is a must-do.
Another event that has garnered interest amongst my Black clientele is Legacy Week, scheduled for late July on Martha's Vineyard and its vicinity. This cultural event will bring together historically Black college and university (HBCU) alumni for a week of impactful connections.
TP: Are there other destinations your Black clientele is interested in visiting in 2022?
FF: My Black clientele is interested in domestic destinations more so than ever before, especially those places that have ties to Black culture. There are requests for day trips to Washington D.C. to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. My agency has also seen an increase in those wanting to visit several African countries in one trip.
Clients this year are in learning mode. They want to have hands-on experiences and lessons on how the location has become a significant place in Black history and how that said place is shaping today's Black culture.
