What's New at Disney This Spring

Destination & Tourism Eric Bowman March 21, 2023

Discover What's New at Disney This Spring

TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Orlando, Florida to discover the latest new happenings at Disney destinations.

Watch the video to hear from Javier Moreno Senior VP, Disney Destinations Sales Solutions, Jodi Bainter Director, Travel Agency Sales at Disney and Ben Van Beusekom, Creative Director at the new RoundUp Rodeo BBQ.

Learn about the concept behind the design of the new restaurant at Hollywood Studios, hear about the new thrill ride in TRON Lightcycle / Run, and more.

Eric Bowman

