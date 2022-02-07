Last updated: 01:56 PM ET, Mon February 07 2022

What’s New in Israel for 2022 and Beyond

Claudette Covey February 07, 2022

The Western Wall has been approved for $35 million in improvements. (photo via Alex Temblador)

In the wake of Israel’s reopening to international travelers, the destination has unveiled a roster of new hotel, airline and attractions developments.

On the hotel front, the Hod Dead Sea Hotel, which is located on Dead Sea’s shores, has begun welcoming guests. A member the Herbert Samuel hotel chain, the property features 205 guestrooms and villas in the northern Ein Bock area.

7MINDS, Fattal Group’s boutique hotel chain, is slated to debut the luxury 7MINDS Desert Resort in the Judean Desert in 2025.

The Fattal Hotel Chain is scheduled to open the five-star Sea of Galilee Hotel in conjunction with Kibbutz Ein Gev in 2025. The property, which will be set the Sea of Galilee’s shores, will feature 120 guestrooms.

In air developments, American Airlines is scheduled to unveil new nonstop service from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv May 6, 2022. The route will serve as American’s third nonstop flight from the U.S. to Tel Aviv in under a year.

On March 27, 2022, El Al Airlines is set to resume non-nonstop service from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Ben Gurion in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Western Wall, arguably one of Israel’s most iconic attractions, has received approval for a $35 million upgrade to improve “public transportation accessibility, developing new educational programs and continuing existing development projects,” tourism officials said.

On Feb. 6, Israeli artist Beverly Barkat unveiled her latest solo exhibition, Forth Poetica, at the Gottesman Family Israel Aquarium, Jerusalem. Central to the exhibition is a large wrought iron sphere with 180 shining panels.

New archeological discoveries include a 2,000-year-old synagogue from the Second Temple in Migdal, a Jewish settlement from the period.

A Prehistoric human vertebra, dating back 1.5 million years, was discovered in the Jordan Valley; and ancient treasures from two shipwrecks were uncovered off the Caesarea coast.

