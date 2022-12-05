What’s New in The Bahamas for Travelers This Holiday Season
If you’re excited about the holidays, but aren’t so thrilled about the chilly weather, you may want to opt for a non-traditional seasonal celebration in the Caribbean. While the thought of Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s vacations may not readily conjure mental images of warm breezes, sunshine and sandy beaches, there are plenty of festivities on the islands this time of year.
In particular, The Bahamas is excited to announce the return of its biggest December happening after a two-year hiatus: the famous Junkanoo celebration. While the festival takes place across all 16 of the country’s islands, the main event is located on Bay Street in downtown Nassau on Boxing Day (December 26, 2022) and January 2, 2023. Visitors will also find festivities taking place on Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, Eleuthera, Abaco, Long Island, Cat Island, Inagua and Andros.
Occurring bi-annually, Junkanoo is a cultural festival that celebrates Bahamian culture and the rich heritage lent to the islands by the African diaspora who historically helped shape them. It’s a tradition that extols the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people, but also their joyful spirit, through the colorful pageantry of an epic street parade with music, dancing, cuisine and drinks.
The destination also boasts plenty of other world-class entertainment options, as well as some seasonal deals to entice you to make your winter holidays warm-weather escapes. You can find a complete list of the vacation packages and various deals available here. Below are listed just some of the special holiday happenings on offer in the Bahamas this year.
December Happenings in The Bahamas
The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, Hosts Ultra-Luxe Holiday Events — The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, will host around-the-clock festivities for guests to celebrate the holidays island-style. Programming includes festive menus at the Martini Bar, complimentary kids' club activities, appearances from Santa Claus and live Junkanoo performances.
The Cove Eleuthera Makes the Out Islands Feel Like Home — Guests at The Cove Eleuthera will find the perfect balance between a traditional Christmas and the ultimate tropical vacation, complete with Christmas trees in guest rooms, carolers by a beachfront bonfire and special opportunities to join local Junkanoo festivities on Boxing Day (December 26).
Atlantis Paradise Island Announces New Restaurants and Bars — Atlantis Paradise Island announced a series of highly anticipated restaurant and bar openings in 2023. Michelin-starred Chef Michael White will make his resort debut with his new restaurant Paranza.
Luxury Yacht Charter Company The Moorings Is Back in The Abacos — Travellers can once again enjoy the Boating Capital of The Bahamas by yacht. The Moorings officially resumed charter operations in The Abacos for the first time since Hurricane Dorian hit in 2019.
HERO World Challenge Returns to Albany — The 2022 HERO World Challenge returns this year. The event takes place from November 28 – December 4 at Albany's par-72 Championship Golf Course in The Bahamas.
The Bahamas Top USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Award Nominations — The Bahamas scored 11 nominations for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards across Caribbean categories ranging from "Best Caribbean Beach Bar" to "Best Caribbean Golf Course." Voting is open now through December 19.
Ring In 2023 at Resorts World Bimini — Toast to new beginnings in paradise and enjoy a weekend of live entertainment at Resorts World Bimini. Hotel packages start at $897 per person and include round-trip transportation, hotel accommodations, buffet dinners, and complimentary entry to Resorts World Bimini Beach.
