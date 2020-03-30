Eric Bowman | March 30, 2020 9:38 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Celebrate National Virtual Vacation Day
Happy National Virtual Vacation Day everyone!
And no, this wasn’t a new event created this year given everything that is going on with the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s just incredibly crazy timing.
The day was founded by Terrance Talks Travel back in 2016. And with the current state of events in our world right now, you can plan to celebrate this for the next month instead of just today, March 30th.
There are a number of sites and attractions you can tour virtually.
Additionally, you can also look at stunning photos to help fuel your travel daydreams.
You can also watch travel shows or documentaries related to the travel world to help get your fix. It may spark new ideas of where you want to go once this is all over.
One show that’s sort of related to the tourism industry that’s been taking the internet by storm over the last week is the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”
Have you seen it? I just began it this weekend and it’s one of those 'why am I watching this but yet my goodness I just can’t look away' type shows. Truly riveting.
The series shows a look into the exotic animal park world. I truly hope it opens the eyes for many because animals kept in cages and bred for roadside attraction pictures is just wrong.
Think twice about where you put your money when you travel.
Virtual travel is a main focal point for those with the itch to see the world but are stuck in a quarantined world.
What ways are you virtually traveling during the quarantine?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Stay up to date on all the ways the Coronavirus Outbreak continues to impact the travel industry.
Travel industry leaders react to the passing of the stimulus bill that will bail out airlines and significantly help travel agencies.
Experts say travel will be bigger and better once the quarantines and lockdowns are all over.
More cruise lines have begun extending the halt of operations into May now.
Disney World and Disneyland will remain closed until further notice.
Royal Caribbean Chairman and CEO Richard Fain released another video to help assure travel advisors that this situation will pass.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS