Why Jamaica Is a Go-To Destination for Groups
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2022
With more travelers wanting to travel more than ever before, Jamaica is orienting itself as a great group travel destination for bach parties, friend getaways and girl trips as it celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence this year.
From beautiful beaches and turquoise waters to stunning jungles and waterfalls to a lively culture complete with delicious food and reggae tunes, Jamaica offers so much to see and do on a group trip with friends. Plus, it’s easy to get to!
The island is making travel safer with its Jamaica CARES program. All travelers over the age of twelve must present a recent negative antigen or PCR test in order to enter the island, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers should also fill out their Immigration/Customs C5 card online to facilitate faster entry.
Mask-wearing is still recommended in public spaces, while many resorts are still offering enhanced safety and sanitation measures to help protect travelers. Additionally, some resorts, especially all-inclusives, also offer free COVID-19 tests in order to satisfy the return testing requirement to re-enter the U.S.
Friends wanting to stay where the A-listers stay during their Jamaica trips can enjoy Montego Bay’s Round Hill Hotel & Villas, with the option to rent a private villa with two to six bedrooms for the whole group to enjoy some well-needed rest and relaxation together. The hotel offers a gorgeous beach, a stunning pool area with ocean views as well as a spa located within an 18th-century plantation house.
For an all-inclusive option, Villa Serenity in Ocho Rios is a great option for groups, with a private five-bedroom villa complete with a private butler, chef, housekeeper and more. This option offers the best privacy without skimping on anything: it even has a private spa!
Jamaica is an island that offers plenty of wellness activities and options to get close to nature. Whether you and your friend group are more into adventure activities or just tanning on the beach, the island offers something for everyone.
Dunn’s River Falls is the most famous Jamaican natural wonder. Located in Ocho Rios, travelers can walk in the staggered waterfall and enjoy the jungle surroundings, while groups can enjoy a larger waterfall experience at Turtle River Falls, which offers fourteen of them! Groups can test their trust with a bamboo river rafting experience on the Rio Grande or Martha Brae rivers, while more laid-back friends can enjoy swimming in a bioluminescent cove at the aptly named Luminous Lagoon. Groups who get tuckered out can melt away their sore muscles at Milk River, where they can relax in natural hot springs.
Between visits to the beach and more adventurous activities, groups should leave a little room for music. The home of reggae, Jamaica’s music is everywhere, showcasing a blend of African, Spanish and other forms of music to create what’s considered the quintessential Caribbean music, complete with steel drums. Street parties, nightclubs or even beaches offer endless opportunities to immerse you and your friends in a fun-loving dance party.
Lastly: the food and drink. Jamaica offers everything from fine dining to quick street food, but it’s most notable for its jerk, which is characterized by its spice blend. The Boston Jerk Center is located where jerk flavors originated on the island in the 1940s, but Piggy’s in Port Antonio is considered one of the best restaurants to get jerk cuisine, with notable stars favoring the restaurant, too.
The island is also notable for its rum production. Appleton Estate Rum is one of the best places to take a rum tour and tasting, which can be fun for both adult family members and friend groups. Who knows what secrets will be uncovered after a rum tasting? Kingston is an ideal place to visit for rum-lovers because it hosts the Jamaica Rum Festival each year.
Jamaica is a wonderful place for friends and groups to spend time together reconnecting, with ample beaches, adventure experiences and cultural immersion activities for all types of travelers to enjoy.
