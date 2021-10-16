World Class Riviera Nayarit Golf Courses
October 16, 2021
There's much to experience in Mexico's beautiful Riviera Nayarit region, from scenic hikes and other exciting outdoor activities to top beach clubs and luxe vacation offerings. However, this coveted destination has also emerged as a world-class locale for golf.
Boasting championship-caliber courses designed by some of the sport's biggest legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman along with design icons like Jim Lipe, Percy Clifford and Robert Von Hagge & Baril, Riviera Nayarit is an ideal destination for golfers of all skill levels.
Many of the region's PGA-certified courses are complemented by its beautiful and unique surroundings, providing players with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, seaside cliffs and beaches as well as lush tropical rainforests.
Visitors can put their swing to the test at a handful of exceptional courses just a few minutes from Puerto Vallarta in Nuevo Vallarta. Options here include Flamingos, Vidanta Nayar, Greg Norman, The Lakes and the El Tigre course. The latter has hosted Canadian Tour and Futures Tour tournaments and has been ranked by Rolex as one of the best 1,000 golf courses in the world.
Golfing in this spectacular destination can also offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Take, for example, the 3B golf hole at the Pacifico golf course in Punta Mita, also known as "Tail of the Whale." The optional par-three features the world's only natural island golf green situated in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Vidanta Lakes golf course is the only lit course in the region, remaining open for play until 11 p.m. local time.
Players can also opt for smaller courses like the budget-friendly nine-hole Field of Dreams Golf Course near El Monteon village, where guests can make a day of it by stopping into Sr. Pollo, a restaurant serving up chicken, BBQ ribs, wings, tacos, hamburgers and more. There's even a dance floor, full-service bar and an inviting garden area to wind down after your round.
Yet another benefit of taking a golf vacation to Riviera Nayarit is being able to stay nearby in award-winning hotels and resorts such as the Villa La Estancia Resort Hotel and Hotel Grand Mayan Nuevo Vallarta, both of which secured AAA 4-Diamond Awards in 2020.
For more information on the exciting golf adventures that await travelers in Riviera Nayarit, visit RivieraNayarit.com.
