World-Renowned Gastronomy in Peru
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes August 04, 2022
Peruvian gastronomy has always been one of the most recognized in the world, but now, in addition to that, it is one of the most awarded thanks to the extraordinary quality of its chefs.
Among the wave of great Peruvian creators, the artist of the cuisine Gastón Acurio, a great promoter of the gastronomy of this South American country on an international level, stands out. In addition, it has recently attracted a lot of attention from chef Pía León, who was chosen the best in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. This creator was head of the Central restaurant, a very successful place in Peru.
Chefs, like Virgilio Martínez, who runs the restaurant CLimaE in London, England, and Victor Gutiérrez, owner of the restaurant that bears his name, located in Salamanca, Spain, have been awarded a Michelin star for the extraordinary quality of their cuisine, in addition to world-class service.
Here we share a select list of some of the most outstanding restaurants in Peru at the moment.
La Mar Cebichería Peruana (Lima)
Few places in the world offer a menu with seafood products of as high quality as this. Along with the great chef Gastón Acurio, this place offers the best gastronomic options of cebiches, rice, shells, and shrimp, among many others, as well as extraordinary desserts typical of the capital of Peru.
El Señorío de Sulco (Lima)
Flavio Solórzano is the executive chef of this restaurant specializing in Peruvian cuisine, pastries and handmade ice cream. This experienced creator of sophisticated dishes has given his country culinary events from over 20 countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it offers its guests a menu with the best selection of Peruvian Creole dishes, which blends Spanish flavors with native recipes. Traditional recipes based on spicy chicken known as korma as well as a creation with an old technique that involves cooking beef underground with hot stones.
Morena Peruvian Kitchen (Cusco)
It offers an experience of the Peruvian flavors of the coast, jungle, and highlands of Peru. Its magnificent menu includes sophisticated creations made with meat, fish and vegetables to show the customer a cultural mosaic of Peruvian gastronomy using only the freshest local ingredients.
Trout Tiradito, which is made with freshly sliced trout, tiger milk, chalaquita, avocado and sweet potato, is one of the most famous dishes. Another of his great successes is the Ceviche Barrio, made with fresh white fish, tiger milk, fried calamari, sweet potato and Peruvian corn.
Zig Zag Restaurant (Arequipa)
It is a very cozy place where you can eat great creations of the so-called Alpandina gastronomy which mixes ancestral ingredients of Peru with modern techniques of preparation from the Alps and the Andes.
Zig Zag is located in the heart of the city of Arequipa and offers different dining options including lunch until dinner accompanied by fine wines from its cellar. The interior features a creative design featuring an antique iron staircase designed by the famous French architect Gustave Alexandre Eiffel.
