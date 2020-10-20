WTTC Forms Steering Committee to Help Travel Rebound
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled its plan to save the travel industry and save millions of tourism-dependent jobs lost during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The WTTC Jobs Recovery Plan was presented during the G20 Tourism Ministers session last week and outlined how to save millions of jobs, including 45.8 million in the Asia Pacific region, 20.2 million in the Americas and 19.9 million in Europe.
The plan was designed to establish a global Steering Committee comprised of 12 WTTC Member CEOs and other business and institutional leaders to establish an international consensus to develop initiatives to offset the impact of COVID-19 on travel.
“WTTC is uniquely positioned to provide a platform at the highest level where the private and public sector can work together to help revive international business and leisure travel and save 100 million jobs globally,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said.
“What came out of the historic G20 meeting with international business leaders was a clear consensus that only cooperation at the highest level and engagement with the public and private sector will achieve action,” Guevara continued.
Once the Steering Committee unveils its priorities and recommendations, they will be passed onto working groups, which will address how to reopen travel by creating crucial air corridors, a globally recognized standard for airport COVID-19 testing and more.
The WTTC is also working with major industry bodies to further current initiatives, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airport Council International (ACI), World Economic Forum (WEF) and International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
“While I am encouraged by the unity and strength of purpose shown by the private and public sector at the recent G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting, there is so much at stake that we must redouble our collective efforts to save the sector together,” Guevara said.
