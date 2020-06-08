WTTC Gives Global Safety Stamp to Destinations Around the World
June 08, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognized several marquee destinations around the world with its global safety and hygiene stamp identifying places that are prioritizing traveler safety and hygiene in the time of COVID-19.
Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario (Canada), Portugal, Saudi Arabia and tourist-friendly Mexican destinations such as Baja California Sur and the Yucatan have each adopted the WTTC's "Safe Travels" standardized health and hygiene protocols.
Barcelona, Cancun, Madrid and Seville have also received the stamp of approval, with more places certain to follow.
The stamp is expected to speed up the industry's recovery, providing travelers with added peace of mind as the world begins to open back up.
"The number of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols is growing at a rapid pace and it’s hugely gratifying and shows the success and importance of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp," WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said in a statement. "The stamp is vital to re-establish worldwide consumer confidence in travel and tourism and so travelers can be sure that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place for them to be able to travel safely."
The WTTC has outlined safety measures for a slew of sectors across the travel and tourism industry, including airlines, hotels and tour operators, among others.
"As WTTC health and hygiene protocols, affecting hotels, restaurants, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping and transportation are implemented, so the list of destinations recognizing the new stamp also continues to grow," Guevara added. "We thank these destination countries and cities for stepping forward to help ensure the speedy recovery of the travel and tourism sector and look forward to welcoming more destinations in the days and weeks ahead as our desire to travel continues to revive."
