A Sneak Peek at Universal's First 2021 Attraction for Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 30, 2020
Like most events of 2020, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights were canceled due to COVID-19. With the parks mandating new health and safety regulations and honoring requirements to lower their daily capacity, it was believed that the fan-favorite event would be canceled for all of 2020.
Luckily a partial return helped to ease the pain while patrons excitedly await the full return of Halloween Horror Nights 2021.
A teaser video has dropped to showcase behind-the-scenes footage of what the park and Executive Producer Greg Nicotero has in mind for guests next year. Titled “Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience”, the demented scare-fest is designed to create ‘disturbingly-real experiences’ for the guests as they make their way through haunted house and immersive scare zones.
Next year’s event is designed to create a frightening environment where each patron is trapped in their own hauntingly real horror film. The movie-quality haunted houses will once again be based on iconic films and television series, while the park’s ‘scareactors’ will help to create adrenaline-inducing frights.
For all the frightening details watch the behind-the-scenes look below.
