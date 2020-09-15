Universal Orlando Announces Partial Return of Halloween Horror Nights
Universal plans to partially revive the previously canceled Halloween Horror Nights this weekend.
On Monday, the theme park announced that it will open a pair of haunted house experiences for limited daytime operation on Saturday and Sunday. Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives will be available to visitors at no additional charge via Universal's Virtual Line system on the Universal Orlando app.
Meanwhile, premier-level passholders who register on Wednesday will be able to preview the houses as early as Friday afternoon.
Universal is calling the temporary offerings "Halloween Seasonal Experience Testing." Universal canceled Halloween Horror Nights 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on July 24, apologizing to guests and promising to return in 2021.
Guests should keep in mind that face coverings are required, however, costume masks are not allowed. What's more, Universal warns that the haunted houses may be too intense for younger guests.
Universal has yet to confirm additional dates of operation for the haunted houses beyond this weekend. The park will also offer trick-or-treating for families with children ages 12 and under at Islands of Adventure this weekend. Costumes will be permitted for that event.
