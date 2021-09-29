Last updated: 09:04 AM ET, Wed September 29 2021

Amazon, Disney Team Up on Alexa-Powered Tech for Resort Hotels

Entertainment Donald Wood September 29, 2021

Gran Destino Tower
PHOTO: The new Gran Destino Tower serves as the distinctive centerpiece of Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. (Photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

Amazon and the Walt Disney Company have announced a new partnership to bring Alexa-based voice-controlled technology to the theme park company’s resort hotels.

According to Reuters.com, officials from Disney revealed the Alexa-powered voice assistant would be available to guests at the company’s theme park hotels and resorts, with the feature expected to launch next year.

Visitors spending the night on a Disney property will be able to interact with Disney characters through the Amazon technology with the 'Hey, Disney!' voice command. In addition, guests can access a paid feature that lets them interact with Disney characters at home.

Amazon also announced a household, canine-like robot called Astro that is designed to take up tasks such as home monitoring, setting up routines and reminders, and can play music and TV shows while rolling around the house.

Prices for Astro start at an introductory cost of $999.99 and increase to $1,449.99.

Last month, Disney announced that its domestic theme parks, resorts and experiences reported positive operating income of $2 million, the company’s first recorded profit since the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down the travel industry.

Earlier this week, the Walt Disney World Resort announced the official opening of the Patina Restaurant Group’s highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT.

Donny Wood
