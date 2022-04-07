Last updated: 03:37 PM ET, Thu April 07 2022

BATMAN x SPYSCAPE Attraction to Debut in New York This Summer

Entertainment Claudette Covey April 07, 2022

BATMAN X SPYSCAPE
BATMAN X SPYSCAPE. (photo via SPYSCAPE)

BATMAN x SPYSCAPE, an interactive attraction created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, DC and SPYSCAPE, is set to debut in New York City this summer.

It is being designed to transport visitors "on a top-secret mission to infiltrate an underworld organization... whose goal is to disrupt the Super Hero and Super-Villain communities,” the companies said.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Making Travel Matter

Encanto

Encanto Comes Alive at Disneyland Park

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Sets Opening Date for New...

“Fans become recruits and the eyes and ears for the World’s Greatest Detective, Batman, and are enlisted by the mysterious Oracle, an alternate identity of Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), to help solve some mysterious kidnappings.”

The attraction will boast a narrative by Gail Simone, who wrote “Batgirl” and “Wonder Woman.”

While details on the attraction are currently scarce, more information will be released in the next several weeks.

For early access privileges and more information visit SPYSCAPE.

SPYCAPE’s 60,000-square-foot museum opened in midtown Manhattan in February 2018.

It offers seven experience zones and a James Bone exhibit.

For more information on New York

For more Entertainment News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Making Travel Matter

Encanto Comes Alive at Disneyland Park

Walt Disney World Sets Opening Date for New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride

Marriott Bonvoy Offering Fans a Chance to Stay Overnight at Manchester United's Old Trafford

MGM Resorts Launches Las Vegas' First NFT-Ticketed Event With Jabbawockeez

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS