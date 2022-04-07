BATMAN x SPYSCAPE Attraction to Debut in New York This Summer
Entertainment Claudette Covey April 07, 2022
BATMAN x SPYSCAPE, an interactive attraction created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, DC and SPYSCAPE, is set to debut in New York City this summer.
It is being designed to transport visitors "on a top-secret mission to infiltrate an underworld organization... whose goal is to disrupt the Super Hero and Super-Villain communities,” the companies said.
“Fans become recruits and the eyes and ears for the World’s Greatest Detective, Batman, and are enlisted by the mysterious Oracle, an alternate identity of Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), to help solve some mysterious kidnappings.”
The attraction will boast a narrative by Gail Simone, who wrote “Batgirl” and “Wonder Woman.”
While details on the attraction are currently scarce, more information will be released in the next several weeks.
For early access privileges and more information visit SPYSCAPE.
SPYCAPE’s 60,000-square-foot museum opened in midtown Manhattan in February 2018.
It offers seven experience zones and a James Bone exhibit.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on New York
For more Entertainment News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS