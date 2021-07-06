Beachfront Waterpark Opens in The Bahamas' Baha Mar Complex
The Bahamian resort destination of Baha Mar opened a $200 million luxury beachfront water park today, July 6, called Baha Bay, with exclusive access for guests staying in the destination.
Baha Bay is located on 15 oceanfront acres in the popular Bahamian resort destination that is home to Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood resorts. Only guests in Baha Mar can enjoy exclusive and unlimited access to the waterpark, which includes beach access, water slides, water coasters, raft rides, a wave pool, a lazy river, Surf Simulators and so much more.
Baha Bay also offers its guests a variety of dining options including food trucks and al fresco fare to suit every family members’ preferences, as well as private cabanas, infinity pools, a casino pavilion and other elevated areas for adults to enjoy.
"The arrival of Baha Bay marks an important milestone in the strategic growth and development of Baha Mar resort destination," says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are extremely pleased to introduce our guests to the latest addition of celebrated adult and family-friendly entertainment combined with world-class experiences. The newest development upholds Baha Mar's endeavor to redefine the ultimate Caribbean vacation and continuously elevate and evolve the luxury of choice experience.”
