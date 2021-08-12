Complete Caribbean Podcast: Delta Variant Impacting Caribbean Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 12, 2021
Welcome to episode nine of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss how the continued COVID-19 pandemic is changing entry protocols and on-island rules for a number of destinations in the Caribbean. Later, the hosts interview Miles Mercera of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
