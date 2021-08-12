Last updated: 02:37 PM ET, Thu August 12 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Delta Variant Impacting Caribbean Travel

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 12, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode nine of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss how the continued COVID-19 pandemic is changing entry protocols and on-island rules for a number of destinations in the Caribbean. Later, the hosts interview Miles Mercera of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Exterior of the Destination Drama Sweepstakes vacation rental

How Your Friend Group Can Win a Reality TV Show-Inspired Vacation

Walt Disney World Transitions To Fall Season

Universal Orlando Adding Iconic Characters to Halloween Horror Nights

Disney Reveals More Details for Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Disneyland Reveals New Annual Pass Program 'Magic Key'

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS