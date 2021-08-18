Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane
Entertainment Lauren Bowman August 18, 2021
Visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland can be intense. There are so many magical things to see, attractions to enjoy, delicious foods to try and more.
For families who don’t go on a regular basis, the sheer magnitude of the parks can be overwhelming to some. But Walt Disney World and Disneyland are introducing a new complimentary service to help with that – the Disney Genie - available this Fall in the my Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.
Aimed at streamlining your day, the Disney Genie helps you to map out your time in the theme parks with personalized itineraries with the goal of giving visitors shorter wait times. However, guests don’t have to stick to a specific timeline – instead, the app updates throughout the day assisting travelers in making the most of their time.
There is a little bit of legwork that visitors will need to complete to get the most out of their Disney Genie though. Each person can customize what is most important to them by creating a favorites board. Disney then takes this information, shows users the current wait times, but it will also predict future wait times for you.
The complimentary version of Disney Genie will also assist visitors via a virtual assistant and be the spot guests can join virtual queues, make dining reservations or purchase food through mobile ordering.
For an additional price tag of $15 per person per day at Walt Disney World or $20 per person per day at Disneyland, guests will gain access to the Lightning Lane. This FastPass service replaces the FastPass+ of old. Throughout the day, each ticket with the upgraded experience will be able to select a ride for the visitor to enjoy by going through an express entrance or ‘Lightning Lane’.
Once experienced, guests can then choose another available attraction and so forth throughout the day. If patrons have a park hopping ticket, the Lightning Lane can be used at multiple parks on the same day. This option also includes enhanced features like AR photo opportunities at Walt Disney World and unlimited Disney PhotoPasses at Disneyland.
Or guests can choose to purchase Lightning Lane passes a la carte for up to two popular rides. However, pricing for this option will depend on the day, theme park and attraction. For either additionally purchased program, visitors will be able to make the ride selection starting at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit.
For those visitors who participate in the Disability Access Service (DAS) program, Disney parks will now allow guests to pre-enroll and even select rides through the mobile app. However, guests can still register in person if they prefer. More information can be found about the DAS program here.
Walt Disney World and Disneyland collect a lot of data on wait times, attendance and more. And now they are allowing guests to utilize this information to better plan out their days through the Disney Genie app.
A full overview of the service can be found in this video.
