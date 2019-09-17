Disney Reveals Additional Details for Skyliner Gondola System
Patrick Clarke September 17, 2019
Disney has revealed additional details about the new Skyliner gondola system opening at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort later this month.
Scheduled to launch September 29, the Disney Skyliner will feature nearly 300 gondolas with a maximum seating capacity of 10 guests per cabin. There will be three lines, five loading stations and six miles of cable connecting two theme parks and four resort hotels.
The innovative system will connect Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and the new Riviera Resort, which is scheduled to open December 16.
As for the gondolas themselves, nearly half of the Skyliner cabins will be wrapped in whimsical Disney scenes featuring beloved characters and movies, attractions and much more, the park announced Monday. Guests will also enjoy bird's-eye views of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot's countries around World Showcase Lagoon, among other popular attractions.
Each of the five stations along the Disney Skyliner route will feature uniquely Disney designs reflecting their individual surroundings. For example, the Epcot International Gateway station is inspired by the nearby European pavilions. Guests can expect "covered metal and glass canopies, hand-painted murals themed to flight and ornate metal detailing" to be included in the Art Nouveau style.
Meanwhile, the Riviera Resort station will incorporate influences from the Mediterranean coast and Disney's
Caribbean Beach Resort station will draw guests in with bright island colors. The latter station will connect all three routes and offer gondola riders an adjacent Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. quick-service location serving coffees, pastries and specialty items such as the exclusive "Toffee Flight Latte."
Disney’s Hollywood Studios station was designed to reflect the Art Deco style of the park’s main entrance area. Finally, the shared station between Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Hourglass Lake will be highlighted by whimsical "colorful structural forms," Disney said.
As for the staff, Disney Skyliner cast members will transport guests back in time with costumes reminiscent of 1960s airline travel designed to reflect the Skyliner's "sleek, contemporary lines."
