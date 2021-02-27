Disney Rolls Out New 'Harmonious' Centerpiece at EPCOT
February 27, 2021
Visitors to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT were greeted with a new stunning display on the World Showcase Lagoon recently.
Standing six stories tall, the centerpiece to the park’s new nighttime show, "Harmonious" moved into place.
This central ring located on a floating barge in the middle of the lagoon will feature a waterfall, pyrotechnics and more, showcasing the ingenuity of Disney Imagineers. With a total of five floating stages, this nighttime spectacular will be one of the biggest shows Walt Disney World Resort has made.
“Harmonious” is detailed as being the union of storytelling and music that will showcase the universal connections we all have – hoping to unite guests through this remarkable performance. Disney Imagineers have continued to work safely and virtually to bring together musicians and artists from all over the world to bring this exhibition to life.
The show doesn’t have an official opening date – it was originally planned to start in 2020, but due to COVID-19, all nighttime shows have been temporarily shut down due to their nature to gather large crowds. We have our fingers crossed that we’ll get to see this show make its debut sometime later this year, but no information has been released.
Until then, this teaser video about recent progress will have to suffice.
