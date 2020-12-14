Testing Begins on Disney’s Harmonious Show at EPCOT
Entertainment Donald Wood December 14, 2020
The first of several barges created as part of the new “Harmonious” show at Walt Disney World Resort were floated into place last week to begin testing.
Disney revealed the show will take place in the World Showcase Lagoon next to EPCOT and create a sparkling fountain during the day and one of the largest nighttime shows ever designed for a Disney park.
Theme park officials described the Harmonious show as a “beautifully crafted dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.”
Each of the barges being designed and moved onto World Showcase Lagoon will include custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more. Construction of the barges began in January.
Disney originally planned to open the nighttime show in 2020, but the changes implemented by the theme park due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to postpone its debut indefinitely.
In addition, Disney unveiled new details for the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS