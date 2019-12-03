Disney Announces New Star Wars Hotel to Open in 2021
Hotel & Resort Brooke McDonald December 03, 2019
This is the vacation Star Wars fans have been looking for. Soon, guests will be able to take the ultimate trip to a galaxy far, far away aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser—aka Walt Disney World’s new Star Wars hotel.
Dubbed a “space cruise,” this experience is more than just a hotel, it’s a two-night itinerary that fully immerses travelers in their own Star Wars Story.
And we've just learned that these space cruises will begin taking flight in 2021.
What Travelers Can Expect
Similar to a traditional cruise, intergalactic travelers will all arrive together to the terminal, near Disney’s Hollywood Studios, on their departure day. So the story goes, your space cruiser, the Halcyon, is much too big to land on any planet, so guests will have to blast off in a launch pod to reach the ship. On your way, you’ll see stars zooming by before attaching to the Halcyon.
Enter the atrium through whooshing “Star Wars doors,” and you’ll find droids, aliens, and fellow travelers. You’re also liable to run into some trouble—Kylo Ren and his villainous First Order stormtroopers have been known to make their way onto ships like this one.
Smaller Chains Dominate Best Hotel Rewards RankingsHotel & Resort
Behind Peru’s Increasing Popularity With American TravelersDestination & Tourism
The Top Kid-Friendly Attractions Around the WorldFeatures & Advice
Cabin renderings look like the part: “windows” will be screens showing guests constantly changing views of space outside and the rooms look just like the Star Wars sleep quarters of your dreams.
Onboard the ship, grown-ups and kids will all get to wield a lightsaber and face off with a training remote just like Luke Skywalker. Travelers will also have the chance to visit the bridge, the ship’s control center, and even attend top-secret meetings in the deepest hidden spaces on the ship.
Lest guests worry they won’t get their vitamin D on this vacation, there’s even a port day, when they’ll enjoy a day trip to Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, otherwise known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
The most unique element to this first-of-its-kind experience is that guests will maintain their immersion from arrival to departure. They will truly step into the Star Wars galaxy and become their own character. Every interaction will have the potential to impact them on their journey, including their visit to Batuu, where the consequences of their actions might just follow them back onto the ship (we’re betting MagicBands have something to do with this).
Pricing is yet to be announced, but speculation has suggested rates of $1,000 per person, per night.
For more information on Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brooke McDonald
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS