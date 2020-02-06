Reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Open Late 2020
February 06, 2020
The official Disney Parks Blog has just revealed that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, scheduled to open at Walt Disney World in Florida in 2021, will start accepting reservations later this year. The details on specific dates and pricing have yet to emerge, but fans can register online to receive email updates as new details become available.
“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” said Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”
Technically, the hotel stays will operate much like a departure aboard the Disney Cruise Line (except you’ll be sailing through space), offering a two-night, fully immersive vacation experience that virtually catapults guests into the Star Wars universe.
The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience will adhere to a set itinerary, in which all guests arrive at the terminal for boarding and depart the ship on the same schedule.
The first-of-its-kind experience will deliver an unprecedented level of personalized, interactive storytelling for passengers who come to live out their very own Star Wars tales.
Guests will feel themselves step into the Star Wars saga as they board a Launch Pod that transports them through hyperspace to the starcruiser Halcyon, where ever-changing galactic vistas are visible through every window as the vessel sails among the stars.
Providing an unprecedented total level of thematic immersion from the moment of guest arrival through departure, every Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser booking promises plenty of interactions with familiar Star Wars characters, crew members, and fellow passengers that will enable guests to build their own, unique multi-day adventures, and perhaps even discover a personal connection to the Force.
Enthralling onboard activities, explorations of the intricate ship itself, and a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu (a.k.a. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios) also come standard. Guests can, of course, also count on enjoying well-appointed cabins and onboard dining opportunities during their time aboard the Halcyon.
For more information, visit StarWarsGalacticCruiser.com.
