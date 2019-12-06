Disney Teams With Boeing on X-Wing Drones for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Entertainment Donald Wood December 06, 2019
Disney World officials confirmed Boeing helped develop and design the X-Wing drones seen flying over the theme park on Wednesday night.
The X-Wing drones were spotted during the opening ceremonies for the Rise of the Resistance attraction at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land.
The Star Wars-themed drones measured 20 feet long by 17 feet wide and were capable of carrying a 500-pound payload. The aircraft was designed as part of Boeing’s NeXt initiative, which “produces next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles,” according to the manufacturer.
A look at some of the X-Wing drones that flew over Batuu during tonight's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance dedication ceremony at Disney's Hollywood Studios. #GalaxysEdge #RiseOfTheResistance #StarWars pic.twitter.com/F45Izb2ojx— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 5, 2019
On top of the Boeing drones, Disney teams designed realistic X-Wing replicas by using a tubular frame wrapped with a translucent material. When lit from the inside using modern light technologies, the realistic Star Wars spacecraft appeared as they did in the movies while flying over the debut festivities at Hollywood Studios.
The Rise of the Resistance attraction opened to the public at Disney World on Thursday, while the Disneyland version of the Star Wars experience debuts on January 17. The ride is a 15-minute journey that takes passengers from a Star Destroyer to freedom with plenty of drama in between.
TravelPulse was on hand to experience the debut of the Rise of the Resistance attraction, with an in-depth look at what theme park and Star Wars fans can expect from the blockbuster ride.
“Rise of the Resistance is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. In fact, we threw out the rule book when designing this attraction,” Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek said in a statement. “Rise of the Resistance sets a new standard for what a theme park experience can be. We’re welcoming the world to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before, with the opening of the most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we’ve ever created.”
