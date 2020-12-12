Disney Unveils New Details for 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Entertainment Lauren Bowman December 12, 2020
From January 8, 2021, until February 22, 2021 guests will once again get to enjoy the marvelous works and spectacular treats at Taste of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.
This event showcases a beautiful blend of cultures from around the world with jaw-dropping performances, culinary creations and breathtaking displays of art.
Guests are invited to leave their mark on the paint-by-numbers mural and try their hand at drawing some of Disney’s most beloved characters at one of the interactive experiences that is part of the festival.
There will be stunning displays from more than 100 artists and plenty of photo opportunities where you can step into famous works of art.
And no festival is complete without a splendid array of culinary treats. There will even be a new food booth between the France and Morocco pavilions called Vibrante & Vivido Food Studio. Here you can sample a chilled seafood cocktail or a Blue Corn Papusa that is layered with shredded pork, chili sauce, cabbage and more.
For those who complete the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine - where you are guided to five vibrant menu items - you’ll receive a delicious treat after turning in your Festival Passport. A full menu guide for all the featured food is expected to be released soon.
The Voices of Liberty will perform at the American Gardens Theatre where you can sing along to all the Disney favorites like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Let It Go”. The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is available to all guests with a valid park ticket and park reservation. Adherence to the new health and safety regulations, including wearing a facial covering, is also required.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS