Disney Unveils New Star Wars Hotel Experience, New Attractions Centered Around Avengers, Moana and More
Entertainment Donald Wood August 23, 2019
To build excitement and anticipation for this weekend’s D23 Expo 2019, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared several pieces of exciting news from Anaheim Thursday.
The biggest announcement was there would be a new Star Wars vacation experience coming to Walt Disney World Resort, dubbed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The attraction will allow guests to check-in for a two-night adventure aboard what Disney is calling a "glamorous starship" and enjoy interactions with characters from the franchise and involvement in the ever-evolving story.
When the D23 Expo 2019 kicks off, the Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion will showcase a new model of the starcruiser, called the Halcyon.
Chapek also revealed Disney’s plans for a multi-year transformation of Epcot, including new attractions such as the Epcot Experience in the Odyssey Events Pavilion and a Moana-inspired Journey of Water. It will be the first attraction centered around the movie and "will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting," according to Disney.
FAA Working With Pilots Around the World to Test 737 MAX SoftwareAirlines & Airports
Americans Lie About Wi-Fi Access on VacationFeatures & Advice
Tourism Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Reach $7.3 BillionDestination & Tourism
United Announces New and Expanded International DestinationsAirlines & Airports
The announcements from Disney also included the reveal of the names for the immersive Super Hero themed lands coming to Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, dubbed Avengers Campus.
When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will "become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them."
The pavilion will also feature many of the attractions and lands coming to Disney’s theme parks around the world, including TRON Lightcycle Run coming to Magic Kingdom Park, as well as additional expansions in Tokyo and Hong Kong.
This Sunday, expect more big news to drop around all things Disney after various panels take place. TravelPulse will be live from the D23 Expo this weekend so stay tuned for more news as Disney says "the best is still to come!"
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS