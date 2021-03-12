Disney World Adding New Contactless MagicMobile Service
Entertainment Donald Wood March 12, 2021
Walt Disney World is looking to improve the customer experience again with the upcoming implementation of a new contactless feature, the Disney MagicMobile service.
According to the Disney Parks blog, the new MagicMobile service will expand on the MagicBand wristband technology guests already wear by allowing them to use mobile devices to access most features in the park by holding their phone or another device up to an access point.
To create a Disney MagicMobile pass on a smart device, guests must download the My Disney Experience app and add it to their digital wallet. Visitors can then use their MagicMobile pass just as they use the MagicBand.
Disney revealed that travelers at the park could interchangeably use the wristband or their mobile devices to gain access to the facility or rides. Officials said the theme parks would soon be introducing MagicBands in new colors and designs featuring popular Disney characters.
The program will launch in phases later this year, with iPhone and Apple Watch being added first and Android-based equipment being added at a later date.
In addition, Disney revealed its existing digital room key feature would continue to be available specifically within the My Disney Experience app, which helps guests expedite their arrival by using an online check-in service.
While Disney Resort hotel guests can still pick up a Key to the World card at their convenience by visiting the front desk, the app allows them to go directly to their room and use their phone to unlock the door.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS