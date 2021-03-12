Last updated: 10:43 AM ET, Fri March 12 2021

Disney World Adding New Contactless MagicMobile Service

Entertainment Donald Wood March 12, 2021

Disney MagicMobile Service.
Disney MagicMobile Service. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

Walt Disney World is looking to improve the customer experience again with the upcoming implementation of a new contactless feature, the Disney MagicMobile service.

According to the Disney Parks blog, the new MagicMobile service will expand on the MagicBand wristband technology guests already wear by allowing them to use mobile devices to access most features in the park by holding their phone or another device up to an access point.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The beach in Cancun, Mexico

Quintana Roo’s New Tourism Tax Goes Into Effect April 1

Promenade deck on a cruise ship

Travel Industry Reflects on a Year Without Cruising

Capitol Building, Washington D.C.

ASTA Highlights Benefits of ARP for Travel Advisors

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Win Free Flights for a Year by Downloading This App

To create a Disney MagicMobile pass on a smart device, guests must download the My Disney Experience app and add it to their digital wallet. Visitors can then use their MagicMobile pass just as they use the MagicBand.

Disney revealed that travelers at the park could interchangeably use the wristband or their mobile devices to gain access to the facility or rides. Officials said the theme parks would soon be introducing MagicBands in new colors and designs featuring popular Disney characters.

The program will launch in phases later this year, with iPhone and Apple Watch being added first and Android-based equipment being added at a later date.

In addition, Disney revealed its existing digital room key feature would continue to be available specifically within the My Disney Experience app, which helps guests expedite their arrival by using an online check-in service.

While Disney Resort hotel guests can still pick up a Key to the World card at their convenience by visiting the front desk, the app allows them to go directly to their room and use their phone to unlock the door.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure To Debut October 1

Disney Makes Several Announcements Including Opening Date for Ratatouille

Experiencing the New Protocols at Disney’s Blizzard Beach

California Theme Parks Can Reopen April 1

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Halloween Horror Nights in 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS