Disney Makes Several Announcements Including Opening Date for Ratatouille
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 09, 2021
Disney CEO Bob Chapek made several announcements during a Disney shareholders’ meeting on March 9, 2021.
The announcements included the date for the much-anticipated Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which will open at EPCOT October 1, 2021, coinciding with the kick-off of Walt Disney Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”
The new attraction is based on Pixar’s Academy Award-winning “Ratatouille” and is part of the expanded France pavilion that will open on the same date.
The pavilion transports guests into a fanciful version of the City of Light and also features La Crêperie de Paris as well as the new attraction.
Chapek made several other Disney Parks-related announcements.
The much-anticipated reopening of Disneyland Resort in California will take place in late April.
“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to reopen our parks to guests with limited capacity by late April. We look forward to publicizing an opening date in the coming weeks,” said Chapek. “While last week’s announcement stated that theme parks may open starting on April 1, the fact is that it will take some time to get them ready for our guests—this includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the state of California’s new requirements. I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far. Our cast members are excited to get back to work. This is good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors.”
Chapek said that Disney has been able to reopen several of its parks successfully and responsibly and that the company is encouraged by pent-up demand in the U.S. and internationally.
Once Disneyland Resort reopens, the Avengers Campus will make its debut, originally scheduled for summer of 2020, in the fall of 2021.
Disney is also moving forward on construction on its fifth cruise ship, Disney Wish, scheduled to join the cruise line in 2022. Chapek said during the call that he believes there will be a return to cruising once more people are vaccinated and that Disney will likely begin sailing again in the fall.
