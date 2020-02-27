Disney World Announces New Dining Plan
Entertainment Donald Wood February 27, 2020
Walt Disney World Resort announced Thursday it had introduced a new Disney Dining Plan option for guests staying at qualifying hotels.
The Disney Dining Plan Plus allows visitors to pre-pay for meals and eat at dining establishments throughout Disney World’s four theme parks, hotels and select locations at Disney Springs.
American Airlines Expands Preordered Meal ServiceAirlines & Airports
United Airlines to Replace Biscoff Cookies With OreosAirlines & Airports
CHIC Cabaret Dazzles Diners at Palladium’s TRS Turquesa...Hotel & Resort
The new plan offers guests two meals per night during their stay, redeemable at table service restaurants, quick service locations, character dining experiences or a combination to provide more flexibility.
Travelers who sign up for the plan will also be eligible for two snacks per night, one Disney Resort hotel refillable drink mug and unlimited refills at each meal. For guests 21 and older with valid ID, they will be able to enjoy a beer, wine or cocktail as well.
In a significant win for visitors, unused meals and snacks roll over day-to-day.
The Disney Dining Plan Plus complements the previously announced Water Park and Sports Option, an add-on to select theme park tickets for $70, plus tax.
The Water Park and Sports option allows visitors to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach, The NBA Experience, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and play golf at the Oak Trail Golf Course, Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course or Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course.
The number of attractions guests can visit as part of the Water Park and Sports option is based on the length of their theme park ticket and visitors can use all their admissions on the same day or repeat the same experience across multiple days.
Disney’s announcement comes days after the company announced CEO Bob Iger stepped down.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS