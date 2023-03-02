Last updated: 02:49 PM ET, Thu March 02 2023

Disney World Announces Reopening Date for Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

March 02, 2023

Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Officials for Walt Disney World Resort announced the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is scheduled to reopen on March 19.

To celebrate the return of the popular water park, Disney revealed its H2O Glow After Hours late-night party would make its 2023 debut on May 20 and run on select nights through September 2.

Typhoon Lagoon’s late-night party allows travelers to enjoy their favorite attractions for three hours after the water park closes to daytime guests, between 8-11 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale on March 3 for the limited-capacity events.

The H2O Glow After Hours festivities include glow lighting effects, DJ dance parties, character appearances, an adult-only area and theme food and beverage options, such as complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and selected beverages.

Adults can also enjoy several new drink offerings, including the Kungaloosh Kooler, the Crush ‘N’ Gushed Red and White Sangrias and the Mayday Mojito Flight.

The Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool is also scheduled to return when the park reopens, as well as other popular attractions like Miss Adventure Falls, Crush ‘N’ Gusher, Castaway Creek and Humunga Kowabunga.

In addition, guests at Disney World can step into the high-adrenaline world of “TRON” beginning April 4, when the new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise opens to the public in Magic Kingdom. The new TRON roller coaster ride will be one of the fastest at any Disney theme park.

In February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued his war with Disney World, signing a new bill that strips the resort of its self-governance over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

