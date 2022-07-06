Last updated: 06:18 PM ET, Wed July 06 2022

Disney World Brings Back More Character Dining

Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 06, 2022

Dine with Stitch at the ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast
Dine with Stitch at the ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast. (photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort)

Disney World is continuing to bring back its character dining.

The parks have announced the return of characters to more venues, including meeting Stitch for breakfast at ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Minnie and her friends are back at Cape May Café at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and Winnie the Pooh and friends have returned to The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom Park for both lunch and dinner.

Characters from Hundred Acre wood will be welcomed back on September 20, 2022. The ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast featuring Lilo and Stitch, will be returning to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort on September 27 and, on October 4, the Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast will be back at Cape May Café.

These dining experiences join the list of those that have already made their return, including the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue and Chip ‘N Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Janeen Christoff
