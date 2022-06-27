Disney World’s Top of the World Lounge Reopening in July
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort announced the Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort would reopen on July 11.
The lounge will officially reopen to eligible Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members with a series of new details added, including a series of portraits and accessories left behind by Disney villains who occupied the property while it was closed.
To embrace the new theme, the Top of the World Lounge - A Villains Lair will feature a villain-inspired menu of fiendish fares, such as a Cherna-Board of meats and cheeses and herb-roasted Unfortunate Souls Shrimp, as well as Lair-Made Hummus and Who’s Afraid of Pork Belly Sliders.
Guests visiting the Disney lounge will also be able to cap off the evening with a rooftop viewing of the “Disney Enchantment” nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park.
For the most current information on operating hours and upcoming events exclusive to eligible members, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.
On June 23, DVC officially opened its expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Disney World. The expansion introduces a new room category — the Resort Studio, adding 200 rooms. DVC has also refreshed the resort’s existing studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom villas.
In April, Disney officials revealed that every hotel in the Disney Resorts Collection has reopened to the public for the first time since March 2020.
